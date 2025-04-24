India takes strong action against Pakistan after deadly terror attack in Pahalgam

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2025 - 6:53 pm

India has taken tough measures against Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people, including a foreign national.

The attack has been linked to militant groups operating from across the border.

In response, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), India’s top national security body, has approved a 5-point action plan aimed at pressuring Pakistan to stop supporting cross-border terrorism. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Here are the key decisions taken:

1. Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a major agreement signed in 1960 to manage the sharing of river waters. This suspension will continue until Pakistan stops supporting terrorism. This marks a major shift in India-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

2. Closure of Attari-Wagah Border Check Post

The Attari-Wagah border crossing has been shut down, halting all movement of people and goods. Those who already crossed over with valid documents will be allowed to return by May 1, 2025. The closure aims to block any further cross-border activity and sends a strong signal to Pakistan.

3. SAARC Visa Exemption Cancelled for Pakistanis

India has cancelled the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals. All previously issued visas under this scheme are now invalid. Pakistani citizens currently in India under this scheme have been given 48 hours to leave the country.

4. Expulsion of Pakistani Military Advisors

India has expelled all Pakistani military, naval, and air advisors from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. They have been declared Persona Non Grata and must leave within a week. India will also withdraw its own military advisors from Islamabad in a reciprocal move.

5. Reduction in Diplomatic Presence

India will reduce its diplomatic staff at the High Commission in Islamabad from 55 to 30 by May 1, 2025. This step is part of a larger move to scale down bilateral diplomatic engagement.

Security Operations Underway

Following the attack, Indian Army and police forces have launched a large-scale operation to find and eliminate the terrorists involved. Preliminary findings suggest that a group of seven terrorists, including Pakistani nationals, carried out the attack by opening fire on tourists.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the attack site in Pahalgam and met with the injured in hospital. The attack, one of the deadliest in nearly 20 years, has shocked the nation.

India has vowed to bring those responsible to justice and ensure that those supporting terrorism face consequences.

“We will not allow such acts to go unpunished,” officials said after the CCS meeting.