Sri Lankan President visits Vatican Embassy to mourn Pope Francis

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2025 - 7:08 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid a visit to the Vatican Embassy in Colombo this afternoon (April 24) to extend his condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Upon his arrival, the President was warmly received by the Most Reverend Archbishop Brian N. Udaigwe, the Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican to Sri Lanka.

Following a brief discussion with Archbishop Udaigwe, President Dissanayake signed the book of condolence, conveying on behalf of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka heartfelt sympathies to the global Christian community on the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis.