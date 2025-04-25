Clean Sri Lanka joins hands with ‘Siri Dalada Vandanawa’

Posted by Editor on April 25, 2025 - 9:39 am

In line with the ‘Siri Dalada Vandanawa’, the Clean Sri Lanka programme organized a special waste management campaign yesterday (24), focusing on maintaining cleanliness along the three main access routes to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and its surrounding areas.

This initiative saw active participation from officers of the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, as well as several volunteer groups comprising both youth and adults. Their contributions were a notable feature of the programme.

The campaign aimed not only to ensure the proper disposal of waste but also to raise public awareness about the importance of developing a responsible attitude toward waste management.

In accordance with the ‘Siri Dalada Vandanawa’ season, the Clean Sri Lanka programme was actively implemented over the past few days, centered around the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

This initiative emphasized the importance of promoting a cleaner, waste-free environment and encouraged the adoption of responsible waste disposal practices as a societal norm.