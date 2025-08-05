Sri Lanka Police OIC arrested for accepting Rs. 10,000 bribe
Posted by Editor on August 5, 2025 - 2:05 pm
The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Keerthibandarapura Motor Traffic Division of the Sri Lanka Police has been arrested by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
He was taken into custody this morning (August 5) by Bribery Commission officers while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from the driver of a lorry.
The arrested officer is scheduled to be produced before the Walapane Magistrate’s Court.
