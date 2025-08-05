Sri Lanka Cabinet approves reduction in insurance coverage for MPs

Posted by Editor on August 5, 2025 - 1:55 pm

The Cabinet of Sri Lanka has approved a proposal to revise the insurance coverage limit for Members of Parliament, significantly reducing the amount from the previous level.

The proposal was submitted by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala. According to the new decision, effective from the insurance year beginning on October 9, 2025, each Member of Parliament in Sri Lanka will receive insurance coverage limited to Rs. 250,000.

Previously, Cabinet approval had been granted on May 15, 2023, to provide a maximum annual insurance coverage of Rs. 1 million for each MP. That coverage had been in effect until now.

However, during the presentation of the 2025 Budget, Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake proposed reducing the coverage limit to Rs. 250,000, in line with cost-cutting and policy adjustments.

The latest Cabinet approval confirms the implementation of that proposal.