Depot Managers given deadline to improve SLTB services

Posted by Editor on April 25, 2025 - 10:50 am

The Ministry of Transport and Highways has announced that Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) depot managers have until the end of next month to provide a profitable and high-quality service.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, said that action will be taken against managers who fail to meet these standards.

At present, 107 SLTB depots are in operation, but only about 60 are making a profit. Dr. Gunasena highlighted that since the new government took office, only around 20 depot manager positions have been filled with new appointments. The rest were selected under the previous government.

Despite this, the current administration has allowed these managers time to prove themselves. The Deputy Minister said they were given an opportunity to manage the depots according to the new government’s policies.

Dr. Gunasena made it clear that this grace period is coming to an end, and those who do not improve performance will face consequences.