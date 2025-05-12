British woman caught with Rs. 460 million worth of Kush cannabis at BIA

Posted by Editor on May 12, 2025 - 8:57 pm

Sri Lanka Customs today (May 12) seized a massive consignment of Kush cannabis worth approximately Rs. 460 million from a British woman who arrived from Bangkok, Thailand.

The suspect had flown into the country on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 405, which landed at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) around 3:45 PM.

Acting on suspicion, officials from the Customs Narcotics Control Unit at the arrival terminal inspected her checked luggage and discovered 46 kilograms of Kush cannabis.

This raid is considered the largest detection of Kush cannabis in the history of the airport. The drugs, which were tightly packed in the luggage, are believed to be intended for high-end local buyers.

One gram of this premium cannabis reportedly sells for around Rs. 10,000 in suburban areas.

The foreign suspect and the seized narcotics have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigation and legal action.