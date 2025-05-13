37 injured in pilgrimage bus accident at Aladeniya
A bus accident occurred last night (May 12) on the Yatihalagala – Kulugammana road in the Aladeniya police area, leaving 37 people injured.
The accident took place near the Kulugammana junction when a private bus, traveling from Yatihalagala towards Kulugammana, veered off the road and plunged down an embankment.
Among the injured are the bus driver, 9 other men, 20 women, and around 8 children. All of them were taken to the Kandy, Peradeniya, and Thittapajjala hospitals for treatment.
Hospital sources confirmed that none of the injuries are life-threatening.
According to reports, the passengers were from the Galgamuwa–Ahetuwewa area and were on a pilgrimage to Kandy at the time of the accident.
Aladeniya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- NPP, SJB in power struggle for Colombo Municipal Council May 13, 2025
- 37 injured in pilgrimage bus accident at Aladeniya May 13, 2025
- British woman caught with Rs. 460 million worth of Kush cannabis at BIA May 12, 2025
- President Dissanayake calls for unity and justice on Vesak Day May 12, 2025
- Maduru Oya helicopter crash: Defence Ministry thanks civilians and rescuers May 11, 2025