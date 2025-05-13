37 injured in pilgrimage bus accident at Aladeniya

A bus accident occurred last night (May 12) on the Yatihalagala – Kulugammana road in the Aladeniya police area, leaving 37 people injured.

The accident took place near the Kulugammana junction when a private bus, traveling from Yatihalagala towards Kulugammana, veered off the road and plunged down an embankment.

Among the injured are the bus driver, 9 other men, 20 women, and around 8 children. All of them were taken to the Kandy, Peradeniya, and Thittapajjala hospitals for treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

According to reports, the passengers were from the Galgamuwa–Ahetuwewa area and were on a pilgrimage to Kandy at the time of the accident.

Aladeniya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.