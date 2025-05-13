NPP, SJB in power struggle for Colombo Municipal Council

Since none of the major parties secured more than 50% of the vote, a significant power struggle emerged between the National People’s Power (NPP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to establish control of the Colombo Municipal Council.

The National People’s Power received 81,814 votes, accounting for 36.92% of the vote share, and secured 48 council seats.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya came in second, receiving 58,375 votes (26.34%) and obtaining 29 seats.

The United National Party (UNP) placed third, with 26,297 votes (11.87%) and secured 13 seats.

A total of 59 seats are required to form a majority in the Colombo Municipal Council.

Therefore, the NPP still needs 11 more seats to gain control of the council, while the SJB requires 30 additional seats.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, United Peace Alliance, Sarvajana Balaya, People’s Alliance, National Freedom Front, United Republic Front, Democratic National Alliance, along with several independent groups, have collectively secured 27 council seats.

Political sources indicate that both major parties are currently engaged in an intense effort to gain the support of these council members.

A senior spokesperson for the NPP told the media that, based on the public mandate, they are confident the NPP will eventually take control of the Colombo Municipal Council.

He stated that the people have given the NPP a clear mandate for the council and that a decision honoring that mandate will soon be reached.

Meanwhile, SJB’s Chief Organizer for Central Colombo, MP Mujibur Rahuman, stated that discussions with opposition parties to establish control of the council are 70% complete, and that his party is confident it will ultimately gain control of the Colombo Municipal Council.