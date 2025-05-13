‘Clean Sri Lanka’ steps in to aid Kotmale Hospital after crash

Posted by Editor on May 13, 2025 - 6:11 pm

The “Clean Sri Lanka” program has actively collaborated to upgrade and sanitize the facilities at the Divisional Hospital in Kotmale.

This initiative follows the recent bus accident in the Garandi Ella area of Kotmale, after which many of the injured were admitted to the Divisional Hospital in Kotmale for treatment.

In response, the “Clean Sri Lanka” program is engaged in cleaning the hospital wards and surrounding premises to create a more conducive environment for patient care and to improve other related facilities.

A notable aspect of the effort is the voluntary participation of local residents. Despite limited resources, the dedication shown by the doctors and hospital staff in providing emergency care has been recognized by the Secretariat of the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative.