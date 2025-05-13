Namal Rajapaksa voices concern over Tamil Genocide Memorial in Canada

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has expressed strong concern over the recent inauguration of a Tamil Genocide Memorial in Canada, questioning the legitimacy of the claims it represents and criticizing what he described as politically motivated actions by the Canadian government.

In a statement shared via social media, Rajapaksa said that no genocide has been proven under international law against the Sri Lankan military in its conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a group internationally recognized as a terrorist organization. He described the memorial as a “politically driven move” influenced by certain factions within the Tamil diaspora in Canada, which he claimed have long promoted divisive agendas.

According to Rajapaksa, such initiatives do not contribute to peace or unity but instead fuel division for political purposes. He cited the LTTE’s history of violence, beginning with the assassination of Jaffna Mayor Alfred Duraiappah in 1975, and alleged that the group forcibly recruited thousands of Tamil children, causing lasting harm to the Tamil community itself. He emphasized that the Sri Lankan military’s operations against the LTTE were legitimate efforts to end terrorism and restore peace.

Rajapaksa also criticized what he referred to as Canada’s “history of supporting groups linked to terrorism,” including both the LTTE and Khalistan militants. He warned that such a pattern could undermine Canada’s credibility in advocating for international reconciliation and peace.

He urged the Sri Lankan government to summon the Canadian High Commissioner in Colombo to formally protest the development. In his view, promoting what he described as a “false genocide narrative” distorts history and poses a serious threat to Sri Lanka’s reconciliation process, while failing to honor the sacrifices made by the country’s armed forces.

Rajapaksa concluded by criticizing the government’s overall response to the issue, suggesting that inaction reflects poorly on its commitment to defending national interests and sovereignty.

As of the time of reporting, neither the Canadian government nor the Sri Lankan government has issued an official response to Rajapaksa’s remarks.