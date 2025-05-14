SLTB tightens safety after fatal Kotmale bus crash

Posted by Editor on May 14, 2025 - 8:55 am

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has decided to implement several safety measures for long-distance bus services.

SLTB Chairman Jeewaka Prasanna Purasinghe stated that, accordingly, for long-distance routes lasting more than six hours, plans are in place to deploy two buses operated by two different depots for a single journey.

He mentioned that this decision was made during a discussion held yesterday afternoon (May 13).

The Chairman also stated that the investigation conducted by the SLTB into the recent bus accident in the Gerandi Ella area is nearing completion.

A five-member committee appointed to investigate the incident has already commenced its inquiries.

The Chairman of the committee, Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police and legal expert Ajith Rohana, said that the final report will be released after receiving all scientific findings, including the vehicle examiner’s report and the post-mortem report of the deceased driver.

Twenty-three people died in the accident, which occurred last Sunday (May 11), when an SLTB bus plunged into a precipice in the Gerandi Ella area of Kotmale.