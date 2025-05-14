First salt shipment arrives in Sri Lanka today to address shortage

May 14, 2025

Due to a shortage of salt in the market, the Sri Lankan government has taken steps to import salt.

Accordingly, the first consignment of imported salt is scheduled to arrive in the country today (May 14).

An official from Lanka Salt Company said the decision was made to respond to the growing shortage.

Chairman of the Salt Producers’ Association, Ganaka Amarasinghe, stated that the delay in importing salt at the right time worsened the situation.

He added that the shortage is expected to ease once the consignments start arriving.

Currently, some traders are selling 1kg packs of crystal salt at prices between Rs. 450 and Rs. 500, which is considered unreasonably high.