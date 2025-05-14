Sri Lankan Tamil appointed Canada’s Public Safety Minister

Tamil Canadian MP Gary Anandasangaree was appointed yesterday (May 13) as the Minister of Public Safety in Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Cabinet.

He is the son of Veerasingham Anandasangaree, a senior member of the Tamil United Liberation Front (TULF).

Veerasingham Anandasangaree, born on June 15, 1933, is a Sri Lankan Tamil politician, former Member of Parliament, and former leader of the Tamil United Liberation Front (TULF).

Gary Anandasangaree will oversee key agencies responsible for Canada’s national security, including the Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

He previously served as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General under Carney’s first Cabinet in March, becoming the first Tamil Canadian to hold that position. He also served as the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, a role to which he was appointed in the final Cabinet of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in December 2024.

Gary Anandasangaree was re-elected in his local riding with an overwhelming majority in the federal election held in April. He has represented Scarborough-Guildwood-Rouge Park (formerly Scarborough – Rouge Park) as a Member of Parliament since 2015.