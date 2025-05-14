Court to hear case on MP Ramanathan Archchuna’s eligibility on June 26, 2025

Posted by Editor on May 14, 2025 - 1:02 pm

The Court of Appeal has fixed June 26, 2025, to hear a case challenging the eligibility of Jaffna District Independent MP Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna to remain in Parliament.

The petition was filed by social activist Oshala Herath. He argues that Dr. Archchuna is a public officer working with the Ministry of Health and, because of this, has a contract with the State. Herath claims this makes Dr. Archchuna disqualified from being a Member of Parliament and is asking the court to issue a Writ of Quo Warranto.

The case was taken up on May 14, 2025, before a two-judge bench of the Court of Appeal, consisting of Justices Mayadunne Corea and Mahen Gopallawa. During the hearing, Dr. Archchuna’s lawyer asked for more time to support their case, and the court agreed to take it up on June 26.

Lawyer N.K. Ashokbharan appeared for petitioner Oshala Herath. Lawyer Nishadi Wickramasinghe represented MP Archchuna, while Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardhana PC appeared on behalf of the Attorney General.