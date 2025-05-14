President’s Fund grants Rs. 1 million to families of Kotmale bus accident victims

Posted by Editor on May 14, 2025 - 1:59 pm

The President’s Media Division has announced that, following the instructions of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, financial assistance has been provided to the families of those who died in the recent bus accident at Gerandi Ella, Kotmale.

Each family of the 22 victims will receive Rs. 1 million from the President’s Fund. The funds have already been transferred to the respective Divisional Secretariat offices where the victims’ families reside.

The victims were from several areas across the country, including Tissa Maharama, Lunugamvehera, Welimada, Haldummulla, Ella, Kundasale, Bamunakotuwa, Panduwasnuwara West, Polpithigama, Wanathavilluwa, Chilaw, Buttala, Thanamalwila, Wellawaya, Kantale, and Rambewa.