Mahindananda Aluthgamage files for anticipatory bail over organic fertilizer case

Posted by Editor on May 14, 2025 - 2:14 pm

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage has filed a petition before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court seeking anticipatory bail.

He made the request to avoid being arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The case is linked to the importation of a shipload of substandard organic fertilizer during the previous government. Aluthgamage is accused of being involved in the controversial deal.

Following the petition, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali has issued notice to CIABOC. The Commission has been asked to present their submissions regarding the bail request on May 19, 2025.