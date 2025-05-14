Hayeshika Fernando granted bail after surrendering to court

Posted by Editor on May 14, 2025 - 3:50 pm

Hayeshika Fernando, widely known as ‘Teacher Amma’, a well-known tutor for Grade 5 Scholarship Exam students, appeared before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (May 14) through her attorney after being sought by police in connection with an alleged assault incident.

The incident, which occurred on May 10, 2025, involved a young man who was reportedly kicked in the groin by Fernando. He was subsequently hospitalized at the Negombo Hospital for treatment.

Police launched an investigation into the matter, deploying three police teams to track her down after she fled the area and went into hiding with her daughter.

It was later revealed that the young man had been hired by Fernando to train her staff in computer operations.

However, he had allegedly sexually harassed female staff members, prompting the assault. Following the incident, Fernando’s husband and her manager were arrested by the Katana Police and remanded in custody.

President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne, representing Fernando, informed the court that his client had willingly surrendered. Two other suspects arrested in connection with the assault were also produced in court today.

All five defendants, Fernando, her husband, her manager, and the two other suspects were granted bail by the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, as the suspects were brought to court, relatives and friends of the assaulted young man staged a silent protest in front of the Negombo Court Complex.