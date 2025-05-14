Harak Kata alleges Rs. 300 million bribe demand by ex-minister and IGP

May 14, 2025 - 7:34 pm

Underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, also known as Harak Kata, has made serious allegations against former Public Security Minister Tiran Alles and current Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, claiming the two demanded a bribe of Rs. 300 million in exchange for leniency.

Speaking to reporters outside the Colombo High Court today following a trial hearing, Harak Kata said he is being detained at the Tangalle High-Security Prison because he refused to pay the alleged bribe. “There are many things to say. I will reveal them in time,” he told the media before being taken back into custody by police.

The criminal figure, widely known for his alleged role in organized crime and drug trafficking, also claimed that his detention in Tangalle costs the state Rs. 10 million per month. He further stated that despite suffering from multiple health issues, including hemorrhoids, he has not received adequate medical treatment.

He alleged that any treatment he does receive is controlled by the Officer in Charge of the Tangalle Unit of the Terrorism Investigation Division.

During today’s court proceedings, Harak Kata formally requested the judge to ensure he receives proper medical care. Responding to this, the Colombo High Court ordered a medical evaluation to be conducted either by the Judicial Medical Officer in Tangalle or another appointed official.

The Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division was instructed to submit the report to court without delay.

The case will be taken up again on May 28, 2025.

So far, neither former Minister Tiran Alles nor IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon has publicly responded to the serious allegations made against them.