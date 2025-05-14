Sri Lanka rejects genocide claims and protests Tamil monument in Canada

May 14, 2025 - 8:34 pm

The Sri Lankan government has strongly denied recent allegations of genocide during the final phase of its conflict, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

It also criticized the construction of a Tamil Genocide Monument in Brampton, Canada, calling it misleading and damaging to reconciliation efforts.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said there is no credible evidence, either nationally or internationally, to support the claim of genocide. The government believes these allegations are being promoted mainly for political reasons in Canada.

The Sri Lankan government pointed out that in April 2021, Canada’s own Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development confirmed that Canada has made no official finding of genocide in Sri Lanka. It also noted that Canada designated the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as a terrorist organization in 2006 and reaffirmed this status in June 2024.

Sri Lanka has repeatedly raised objections over the proposed Tamil Genocide Monument at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton. It has urged the Canadian federal government to stop what it describes as a “regrettable initiative” by the Brampton City Council.

The Sri Lankan government says the monument misrepresents the truth and is offensive to both Sri Lankan and Canadian communities. Officials argue it spreads misinformation and undermines Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to promote reconciliation, unity, and peace among all ethnic groups in the country.

Today, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath met with the Canadian High Commissioner Eric Walsh to express these concerns directly and to protest the decision to allow the monument’s construction.

The Sri Lankan government emphasized its commitment to fostering national unity and expressed disappointment that actions like these abroad risk complicating peace-building efforts at home.