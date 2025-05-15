Sri Lanka Government launches national sanitation initiative at fuel stations

The Sri Lankan Government yesterday (May 14) launched a national-level initiative to install modern sanitation facilities at fuel stations across the country under the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme.

The official launch took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, with the participation of top government officials and key industry stakeholders.

The initiative aims to transform fuel stations into clean, safe, and inclusive spaces by providing essential sanitation infrastructure accessible to all segments of the public—particularly women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Presidential Task Force on Clean Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Energy, and the island’s four major fuel providers: Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Lanka IOC PLC (LIOC), Sinopec Energy Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, and RM Parks (Pvt) Ltd.

Under the three-year programme, 540 modern public sanitation facilities will be established at selected fuel stations islandwide. The rollout timeline is as follows:

Company 2025 2026 2027 CPC 25 50 50 LIOC 25 50 40 Sinopec 25 50 75 RM Parks 25 50 75 Total 100 200 240

By the end of 2025, at least 100 of these facilities are expected to be operational, providing clean and user-friendly amenities to travelers across the country.

Speaking at the event, Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, stated:

“This is not just a policy commitment but a promise to build a healthier, cleaner, and more dignified Sri Lanka. The Clean Sri Lanka initiative seeks to deliver long-term public services that meet modern hygiene standards.”

He also emphasized that this partnership between the public and private sectors sets a strong example for delivering effective and sustainable services. Plans are underway to encourage further participation from large-scale private sector entities, such as retail chains, to expand the programme’s reach and impact.

The event was attended by Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, Prof. Udayanga Hemapala; Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Mr. Russell Aponsu; senior executives from the four fuel providers; and officials from the Clean Sri Lanka Presidential Task Force.