Sri Lanka President: Government backed by active, forward-thinking voters

Posted by Editor on May 15, 2025 - 9:18 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the current government is backed by a group of active voters who not only think anew but also oppose wrongdoing.

The President made these remarks yesterday (May 14) while delivering the keynote speech at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), held at the open-air stage of Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

He emphasized that although, following the results of the local government elections, small and fragmented groups that have lost their relevance have made various statements driven by frustration, the current government is moving forward with remarkable actions.

The President further stated that the present government, formed based on the expectations of the people, possesses not only the power of conscience, practical wisdom, and courage but also a two-thirds constitutional majority in Parliament, something those minor factions and groups should not forget.

He added that if the local government election results were interpreted as equivalent to a general election, it would translate to 122 parliamentary seats, a number greater than what has ever been obtained in any previous general election.

Therefore, he pointed out, an active voter who thinks in new ways and supports the current government is someone who expects transformative change in the country as opposed to a follower who merely adheres to the old.

The President also mentioned that several significant actions would be taken in the next two to three weeks and requested the public to observe these developments attentively.