Sri Lankan Government auctioning 26 vehicles, including Porsche and BMW

Posted by Editor on May 15, 2025 - 11:49 am

26 vehicles, including luxury and decommissioned models, are scheduled to be auctioned today (May 15).

This event is part of the second phase of the luxury vehicle auction conducted by the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

All vehicles up for auction were manufactured within the last ten years. The deadline for submitting bids for these vehicles ended yesterday (May 14).

The vehicles to be auctioned include:

1 BMW car, 2 Ford Everest jeeps, 1 Hyundai Terracan jeep, 2 Land Rover jeeps, 1 Mitsubishi Montero, 3 Nissan Patrol vehicles, 2 Nissan cars, 1 Porsche Cayenne, 5 SsangYong Rexton jeeps, 1 Toyota Land Cruiser Sahara, 6 V08 vehicles, and 1 Mitsubishi Rosa air-conditioned bus.

Previously, under the first phase of the auction, 14 luxury vehicles, six decommissioned vehicles, and various spare parts were sold.

This initiative is part of the government’s effort to reduce expenditure and promote financial responsibility. In the first phase, 15 vehicles, including nine Defender jeeps, were successfully auctioned.

The vehicles being auctioned today are not part of the official vehicle fleet assigned to the regular staff of the Presidential Secretariat. Instead, they were used by advisors and staff appointed by the former President under Article 41(1) of the Constitution during his term in office.