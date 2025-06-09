Anuradhapura Prison chief arrested over illegal inmate release
The Assistant Commissioner of Anuradhapura Prison was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday afternoon (June 8).
The investigation was launched following a complaint filed by the Presidential Secretariat on June 6, 2025, alleging that inmates had been released without authorization, in addition to those officially approved under the Presidential pardon program for Vesak Day.
The arrest was made in connection with allegations that the official had facilitated the misuse of a presidential pardon to illegally release a convicted individual. The individual had been sentenced by the Anuradhapura High Court to imprisonment for fraudulently misusing 4 million rupees.
The suspect, a 52-year-old resident of Kalutara South, serves as the Assistant Commissioner of Anuradhapura Prison.
He is scheduled to be presented before the Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate today (June 9).
