Sri Lanka to recruit 10,000 ex-soldiers to Police

Posted by Editor on June 9, 2025 - 9:38 am

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala has stated that plans are underway to recruit 10,000 individuals who have lawfully retired from the armed forces into the Sri Lanka Police Service.

Accordingly, this opportunity will be available to those under the age of 45 who have left the military in Sri Lanka.

He further mentioned that the relevant Cabinet paper, proposing the recruitment of this group for a period of five years, will be presented to the Cabinet for approval today (June 9).