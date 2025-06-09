Several senior Sri Lanka Police officers transferred in major reshuffle
June 9, 2025
Fifteen police officers, including senior officials and Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of the Sri Lanka Police, have been transferred or newly appointed with immediate effect, following approval by the National Police Commission.
The changes, announced by Police Headquarters, aim to improve efficiency and strengthen police operations across Sri Lanka.
Key Senior Appointments and Transfers:
- SSP Mohan Lal Siriwardena has been appointed as the new Director of Investigations at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC). He previously served as the SSP in charge of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the CID.
- SP A.S.K. Bandara has been transferred from the Ampara Division to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
- ASP W.T. Anuranga moves from Mount Lavinia Division to the CID.
- ASP B.L.A. Prasanna has been transferred from Elpitiya Division to Nugegoda Division.
- ASP M.D.P. Deepthi Kumara moves from Nugegoda Division to Elpitiya Division, effectively switching positions with ASP Prasanna.
OIC-Level Transfers and Appointments:
- Chief Inspector J.D.D.C. Jayakody – From OIC, Balangoda Police, to Badulla Police Division (General Duties).
- Chief Inspector W.D.K.C. Navaratne – From Colombo Central Range to OIC, Balangoda Police Station.
- Chief Inspector R.P.C.U. Rajapaksa – From HR Management Division to OIC, Udawalawe Police Station.
- Chief Inspector B.P.L. Fernando – From Gampola HQ to Batticaloa Police Division (General Duties).
- Chief Inspector K.M.D.N.D. Kangara – From OIC, Delft Police, to Gampola HQ as Inspector of Police.
- Chief Inspector K.W.C.N. Abenarayana – From OIC, Ankumbura Police, to OIC, Delft Police.
- Chief Inspector S.S.K. Rathnayake – From OIC, Ankumbura Police, to OIC, Matale Police Division.
- Chief Inspector D.G.S. Wijesinghe – From OIC, Nawakurunduwatte Police, to Gampaha Police Division (General Duties).
- Inspector M.H.N. Tharaka – From OIC, Bemmulla Police, to OIC, Poovarasankulam Police Station.
- Inspector S.M.N.N. Siripathi – From Negombo Police Division to OIC, Bemmulla Police Station.
