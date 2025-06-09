Several senior Sri Lanka Police officers transferred in major reshuffle

Posted by Editor on June 9, 2025 - 12:04 pm

Fifteen police officers, including senior officials and Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of the Sri Lanka Police, have been transferred or newly appointed with immediate effect, following approval by the National Police Commission.

The changes, announced by Police Headquarters, aim to improve efficiency and strengthen police operations across Sri Lanka.

Key Senior Appointments and Transfers:

SSP Mohan Lal Siriwardena has been appointed as the new Director of Investigations at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC). He previously served as the SSP in charge of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the CID. SP A.S.K. Bandara has been transferred from the Ampara Division to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). ASP W.T. Anuranga moves from Mount Lavinia Division to the CID. ASP B.L.A. Prasanna has been transferred from Elpitiya Division to Nugegoda Division. ASP M.D.P. Deepthi Kumara moves from Nugegoda Division to Elpitiya Division, effectively switching positions with ASP Prasanna.

OIC-Level Transfers and Appointments: