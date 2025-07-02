Elon Musk announces Starlink now available across Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on July 2, 2025 - 12:30 pm

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that Starlink, his high-speed, low-latency satellite-based internet service, is now officially available throughout Sri Lanka.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk posted, “Starlink now available in Sri Lanka! 🇱🇰”, confirming the service’s nationwide launch.

He shared a post from the official Starlink X profile, which included a screenshot displaying a map of Sri Lanka entirely shaded in blue, indicating full coverage across the island. The map also highlighted key cities to emphasize accessibility.

Starlink’s official post read: “Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Sri Lanka! 🛰️🇱🇰❤️ → http://starlink.com/srilanka.”

The launch comes after Starlink received regulatory clearance in August 2024, following amendments to Sri Lanka’s telecommunications laws to accommodate satellite-based internet providers.

On August 13, 2024, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) issued a Telecommunications Service Provider License to STARLINK LANKA (PRIVATE) LIMITED to provide satellite broadband services in Sri Lanka.

The license was granted under Section 17B of the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Act No. 25 of 1991, as amended, and became effective on August 12, 2024.