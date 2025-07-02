Indian entrepreneurs explore investment opportunities in Sri Lanka

Indian entrepreneurs have stated that they are currently focusing on new investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, particularly in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, the digital economy, tourism, and agriculture, as well as on enhancing entrepreneurial capacity.

A delegation of around 20 Indian entrepreneurs, comprising heads of several prominent Indian companies, is currently engaged in a comprehensive programme in Sri Lanka.

This visit is coordinated by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and aims to further develop existing investment opportunities and explore new prospects.

These comments were made during the delegation’s meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday afternoon (July 1) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The delegation’s visit follows an invitation extended by President Dissanayake during his recent official trip to India.

The Indian delegation has held discussions with several Sri Lankan Ministers and officials from key government institutions, including the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka.

President Dissanayake emphasized that the country has now established a more favourable environment for investors, owing to improved economic stability.

He briefed the Indian business representatives on the constructive measures implemented by the government to foster a supportive economic climate and create conditions conducive to investment.

He further noted that the government has strengthened the legal framework and institutional systems necessary to attract and sustain large-scale investments.

The President also assured that efforts have been made under the current administration to eliminate the losses and corruption previously associated with investments.

In addition, the President highlighted that special attention has been given to attracting regional investors and providing them with the necessary facilities.

He pointed out that numerous new business opportunities have emerged between India and Sri Lanka across various sectors.

The Indian entrepreneurs stated that Sri Lanka’s strategic location is highly attractive to investors.

They appreciated the President’s detailed explanation of the country’s current situation, noting that it had inspired confidence and renewed optimism.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Professor Anil Jayantha Fernando; Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage; Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha; and officials from the Indian High Commission were present on the occasion. Also in attendance were former CII Chairman and Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited, Sanjiv Puri, along with heads of several other major Indian companies.