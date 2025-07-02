Sri Lanka to fund top A/L students for foreign degrees

Posted by Editor on July 2, 2025 - 7:32 pm

The Sri Lankan Government is set to launch a scholarship program to enable students who excel at the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination to pursue their first degree at foreign universities.

In line with the government’s policy statement aimed at achieving the goal of “a disciplined citizen – a developed human resource,” this scholarship initiative will provide opportunities for students with outstanding performance in the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination to pursue their undergraduate education abroad.

Accordingly, an allocation of Rs. 200 million has been allocated in the 2025 Budget Proposal to implement this program, which will support high-achieving students in gaining admission to internationally ranked foreign universities.

Under this program, scholarships will be awarded for a maximum period of four years to pursue undergraduate degree programs at foreign universities that are ranked within the top 500 in recognized international university rankings and offer instruction in the English medium.

As part of a five-year plan, the program aims to award scholarships to 200 students. In its first phase, it is expected that between 20 and 50 students will be selected for the year 2025.

Students with the highest Z-scores in the main subject streams of the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be eligible to apply for these scholarships.

A panel of experts, comprising university professors and senior government officials, will be appointed to conduct interviews and select the most suitable candidates from among the applicants.

Cabinet approval has been granted for the proposal submitted by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, to implement the proposed scholarship program.