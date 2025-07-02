Kahawatte shooting: Police deny informant claims, OIC transferred
The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Kahawatte Police has been transferred to the Jaffna Police Division to facilitate the investigation into the shooting death of a youth on June 30, 2025, in Kahawatte, police said.
On the night of June 30, 2025, a 22-year-old youth was shot dead and another man critically injured in a shooting incident in the Yainna area of Kahawatte.
The deceased has been identified as Imantha Suranjana, a resident of the Bungiriya area in Kahawatte.
According to reports, four unidentified individuals arrived at a house in the Koskella area of Yainna and abducted two young men.
The victims were then taken to a deserted location, where they were shot.
Imantha Suranjana died at the scene, while the second victim, a 27-year-old man, was admitted to the Kahawatta Base Hospital with critical injuries.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Police announced via a media release that the claims circulating on social media that the person who died in the Kahawatte shooting incident was an informant providing information on drug trafficking are false.
