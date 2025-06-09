Mahindananda appeals 20-year prison sentence

Posted by Editor on June 9, 2025 - 2:02 pm

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s lawyer has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka against the 20-year prison sentence imposed by the Colombo High Court on May 29, 2025.

Aluthgamage is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in a case related to causing a loss of over Rs. 53 million to the government of Sri Lanka by unlawfully purchasing 14,000 carrom boards and 11,000 draughts boards during the 2015 presidential election period and distributing them among sports clubs.

The appeal, filed through Attorney-at-Law Sanath Wijewardena, has been submitted to the Colombo High Court to be forwarded to the Supreme Court.

The petitioner stated that Aluthgamage was found guilty by a three-judge Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar, which sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine, based on charges filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He claimed that the Trial-at-Bar had misinterpreted certain matters in delivering the verdict.

The appeal further states that some facts presented by the defense were not considered by the judges when delivering the judgment.

Accordingly, the appellant argues that the sentence imposed is unlawful.

He has requested the Supreme Court to annul the verdict and to acquit and release him from all charges.