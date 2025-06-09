President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka to make official visit to Germany

Posted by Editor on June 9, 2025 - 3:19 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka will make an official visit to Germany from June 11 to 13, 2025, following an invitation from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During his visit, President Dissanayaka will hold talks with President Steinmeier, senior German ministers, and other key officials. The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation between Sri Lanka and Germany in several key areas, including trade, the digital economy, investment, and vocational training.

The President will also lead a Business Forum organized by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK). This event aims to present Sri Lanka’s current economic reforms, showcase investment opportunities, and encourage stronger trade relations between the two countries.

In addition, President Dissanayaka is scheduled to meet with German tourism and travel industry associations to promote Sri Lanka as a travel destination.

He will be joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and a delegation of senior government officials.