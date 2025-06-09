Prisons Commissioner General Thushara Upuldeniya suspended
Posted by Editor on June 9, 2025 - 4:10 pm
The Sri Lankan government has decided to suspend the duties of the Commissioner General of Prisons, Thushara Upuldeniya.
This decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers during their meeting today (June 9).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Ravi Kumudesh suspended for breaching public service regulations June 9, 2025
- Prisons Commissioner General Thushara Upuldeniya suspended June 9, 2025
- President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka to make official visit to Germany June 9, 2025
- Mahindananda appeals 20-year prison sentence June 9, 2025
- Several senior Sri Lanka Police officers transferred in major reshuffle June 9, 2025