June 9, 2025

Prisons Commissioner General Thushara Upuldeniya suspended

Posted by Editor on June 9, 2025 - 4:10 pm
Thushara Upuldeniya

Commissioner General of Prisons, Thushara Upuldeniya

The Sri Lankan government has decided to suspend the duties of the Commissioner General of Prisons, Thushara Upuldeniya.

This decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers during their meeting today (June 9).

