Ravi Kumudesh suspended for breaching public service regulations

Posted by Editor on June 9, 2025 - 4:25 pm

Medical Laboratory Technologist and well-known trade union activist Ravi Kumudesh has been suspended from duty for violating the Establishments Code by contesting in the 2024 Parliamentary Election.

According to a letter issued by the Director General of Health Services, Kumudesh, who works at the Medical Laboratory of the Colombo National Hospital, contested the election from the Colombo District.

This action goes against regulations that prevent certain public servants from engaging in political activities.

His suspension is effective from October 10, 2024, the date he signed his nomination papers.

During the suspension period, Kumudesh will not receive any salary or allowances and will lose all privileges granted to government employees.

Additionally, he is prohibited from travelling abroad until disciplinary action is completed.

He must also inform the Ministry of Health if there is any change in his residential address.

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media stated that contesting in the election is considered an act outside the institutional framework, which led to the suspension.