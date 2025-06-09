CID arrests suspended prisons chief Thushara Upuldeniya

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Thushara Upuldeniya, who is currently suspended from his position, has been taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).



According to the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office, the arrest was made following investigations into allegations that an inmate, who was not included in the official list of those granted a presidential pardon approved by the Office of the Presidential Secretary, was illegally released from Anuradhapura Prison.

The police stated that he is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (June 10).