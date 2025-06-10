President calls for moral revival and unity on Poson Poya Day

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Poson Poya Day message, emphasizes the timeless value of non-violence and the need to rebuild a morally grounded society inspired by the teachings of the Dhamma.

He calls on all Sri Lankans to unite with a shared purpose to create a disciplined, ethical, and harmonious nation.

Full Message:

The Poson Poya holds significant importance for us in Sri Lanka as it marks a series of religiously significant events in the history of our country. The inception of our nation as a heartland for Theravada Buddhist philosophy and tradition was signified on that remarkable Poson Poya Day, when Arahant Mahinda Thero arrived in Sri Lanka.

The arrival of Arahat Mahinda in Sri Lanka sparked a spiritual awakening as well as a deep social transformation, reached far beyond its religious significance. It initiated progress in our cultural, social and political spheres, establishing the foundation for a more enlightened and structured civilization. The way of life rooted in the Dhamma contributed to the emergence of a morally enriched and spiritually conscious society.

King Devanampiyatissa’s significant gesture of laying down his royal bow and adopting a stance of nonviolence upon meeting Arahant Mahinda Thero illustrates the deep-rooted principle of Ahimsa, or non-violence. One of the significant qualities that ought to be emphasized among the values celebrated on Poson Poya Day is non-violence. In a world where violence continues to afflict humanity on many fronts, Poson Poya Day reminds us that ‘Ahimsa’ is a timeless value that safeguards both one’s own and others’ right to life and freedom. It is a noble practice and a necessary path in today’s world, perhaps now more than ever.

The noble Dhamma gifted to this land by Arahant Mahinda Thero teaches us the importance of seeing “what is meaningful as meaningful, and what is meaningless as meaningless.” What we need today are disciplined and responsible individuals who embody this wisdom. The noble duty entrusted to us is to re-establish such a principled society in our land, enabling us to build a modern, morally grounded nation, one that embraces social harmony, ethical values and environmental responsibility.

I firmly believe that the social, economic and political transformation we aspire to can only be realized through the revival of such a cultured and virtuous society. On this Poson Poya day, I invite everyone to come together in unity and collective purpose toward that vision.

May this blessed Poson Poya Day illuminate the hearts of all Sri Lankans with the light of Dhamma.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

10th June, 2025