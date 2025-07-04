Hotline introduced to report dengue breeding sites in Colombo

A special telephone number has been introduced to report dengue breeding sites within the Colombo Municipal area.

Accordingly, such information can be reported by calling 011 2696594.

The Colombo Municipal Council stated that dengue eradication programs were launched yesterday (July 3), covering all areas within the municipal limits. A total of 60 teams have been deployed for this purpose.

So far this year, 2,576 dengue cases have been reported within the Colombo Municipal Council area.

Meanwhile, today marks the fifth day of National Dengue Eradication Week.

The Ministry of Health stated that inspections carried out yesterday (July 3) identified 6,370 potential mosquito breeding sites.