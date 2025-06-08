Sri Lanka’s exports rise 7% in 2025 – Govt targets 15% growth

Posted by Editor on June 8, 2025 - 8:51 pm

Sri Lanka has recorded a 7% increase in exports during the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching a total of USD 5.58 billion.

April alone saw exports worth USD 1.29 billion, according to Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.

In a public Facebook post today (June 8), the Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of analyzing this data in depth. He said that understanding key trends in export performance is essential for anyone currently involved in or planning to enter the export sector.

“We need to know which goods and services are in higher demand, under which HS codes they fall, where the demand is coming from, and which areas are seeing a decline. We also need to understand the reasons behind these trends whether they’re due to changing preferences, competitiveness, taxes, or other factors,” he said.

Although a full public analysis is not yet available, the Minister shared several key insights based on current data.

Sectors with Declining Exports

Five sectors have recorded a drop in performance:

Service sectors: Financial services and construction

Financial services and construction Goods sectors: Rubber, jewelry, and fisheries

The government is working closely with industry partners to address these challenges.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has also been made aware of the situation and is involved in finding solutions.

Sectors with Improved Export Performance

Several industries have shown strong growth:

Boat manufacturing

Apparel

Spices (especially pepper and cloves)

Coconut and related products (coconut oil and flour)

Food products

Transport services

Technology services

Fruits

Tea

“These are areas where we’ve seen strong year-on-year growth and clear potential,” Abeysinghe noted.

Rising Demand from Key Markets

Sri Lanka has experienced growing demand from the following regions and countries:

Africa

United Kingdom

India

United States

Switzerland

Libya

“These markets deserve our attention and focus,” the Deputy Minister stated, noting that market-specific strategies can unlock further growth.

Government Action and Support

To boost export development, the government has introduced several key initiatives:

Establishment of over 1,000 acres of Export Processing Zones

Removal of regulatory barriers on export-related applications, especially in coconut and fisheries sectors

Support for agriculture-based applications, particularly coconut, tea, and other crops

Policy changes in the automotive parts export industry

Resolution of tax-related issues in the jewelry sector

Infrastructure improvements in the boat manufacturing industry

Launch of programs to improve export quality

Regional promotion programs to support export activities

Cabinet approval of the National Tariff Policy

Formation of the Export Development Council of Ministers (EDCM), a dedicated Ministerial Committee on Export Development, established for the first time in 28 years under the leadership of the President

Deputy Minister Abeysinghe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving an annual export growth target of 15%, driven by exporters’ creativity and support from institutions like the Export Development Board (EDB), and key ministries including Agriculture, Fisheries, Digital Economy, Plantation Industries, and Finance.

“Let’s keep moving forward, Sri Lanka,” he concluded with optimism.