Prisoner released without President’s approval: CID to investigate

The Presidential Secretariat has launched an investigation into the unauthorized release of a prisoner who was not approved for a Presidential Pardon granted during Vesak 2025.

The case involves W.H. Athula Thilakaratne, a convict serving time at Anuradhapura Prison for financial fraud. Reports had falsely claimed that he was released under the Presidential Pardon issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Vesak Day.

According to the Constitution of Sri Lanka (Article 34(1)), the President has the authority to pardon convicted prisoners. The process includes a list of eligible inmates being compiled by prison authorities, reviewed by the Ministry of Justice, and then submitted to the President for final approval.

However, the official list of 388 inmates sent to the Presidential Secretariat on May 6, 2025, by the Commissioner General of Prisons did not include Thilakaratne’s name. As such, his release was never authorized by the President.

The Presidential Secretariat filed a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 6, 2025, under the title: “Release of a Prisoner Without Presidential Approval Under the Presidential Pardon.” A special investigation has now been requested.

Authorities have confirmed that a formal inquiry will be carried out, and disciplinary action will be taken against any officials found to be responsible for this serious breach of procedure.