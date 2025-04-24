Sri Lanka Police to check suspicious individuals wearing helmets

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2025 - 10:39 am

Sri Lanka Police has issued a nationwide order to all officers to check individuals who behave suspiciously while wearing safety helmets, especially when they are not riding motorcycles.

This directive follows a rise in crimes such as shootings and homicides, where suspects have used full-face helmets to hide their identities. The police say criminals are misusing helmets, meant for road safety, to commit crimes without being recognized.

According to the official statement from Police Headquarters, helmets are only necessary for motorcycle riders and passengers, and their use is strictly for safety. Therefore, anyone seen wearing a helmet without being on or near a motorcycle and acting suspiciously should be stopped and checked by officers.

Police officers have been instructed to inspect such individuals and search their belongings if necessary. The aim is to improve public safety and prevent future crimes.

The police are also asking the public to support this effort and cooperate with officers during these checks.