Kandy faces public outcry over garbage during ‘Siri Dalada Vandanawa’

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2025 - 9:51 am

Kandy, a city renowned for its religious and cultural heritage, is currently facing public criticism following reports of indecent behavior during the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” the public viewing of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

This sacred relic was made available for public viewing for the first time in 16 years, beginning on April 18, 2025.

While the event is deeply respected by Buddhists worldwide, it has unfortunately been marred by acts of public misconduct. Many streets in Kandy have reportedly been left littered with garbage. The situation has caused foul odors, making conditions unbearable for nearby residents.

A viral Facebook post by a concerned eyewitness shed light on the severity of the issue. According to the post, municipal workers claimed that feces had been dumped onto streets in shopping bags.

Residents in areas such as Ampitiya and Katugastota were reportedly unable to open their doors or windows due to the overwhelming smell of urine.

The post also mentioned that individuals had torn down institutional signboards costing Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 to use the fabric for bedding. Additionally, people were seen urinating into bottles and throwing them onto the streets. The city was described as being covered in filth, including lunch sheets, newspapers, polythene bags, and other garbage.

In a heartfelt conclusion, the eyewitness remarked, “The Sacred Tooth Relic may have seen this and arranged rains for Kandy to clean itself.”

The statement reflects the deep disappointment among many who had hoped for a peaceful and respectful atmosphere during the sacred event.

Local authorities are now under pressure to respond and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Religious leaders and citizens alike are calling on the public to act with responsibility and reverence during spiritual occasions.

There is a collective appeal to preserve the dignity of holy sites such as Kandy, especially during significant religious events.