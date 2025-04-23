Tariff deal with U.S. a success – Sri Lanka President
April 23, 2025
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake states that the discussions held with the United States regarding tariff taxes were successful, and that the outcomes will be promptly presented in a joint statement.
The President made this remark while attending a public rally held this afternoon (April 23) in Ratnapura.
