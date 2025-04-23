Shani Abeysekara appointed to committee reviewing Easter Attack report

Posted by Editor on April 23, 2025 - 6:51 pm

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shani Abeysekara to the special police committee reviewing the Presidential Commission Report on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

This brings the number of committee members from four to five.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga announced the appointment during a media briefing, stating that the committee was originally appointed on April 22, 2025.

The committee was formed under the direct instructions of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. On April 20, 2025, the full report and all related documents from the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attacks were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Asanga Karawita is the chairman of the committee.

The other members are:

Deputy Inspector General of the CID

Director of the CID

Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID)

The committee’s task is to carefully study the findings and recommendations of the commission’s report, which investigates the coordinated bombings that took place on Easter Sunday in 2019.