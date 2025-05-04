Japanese Defence Minister visits Sri Lanka to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Posted by Editor on May 4, 2025 - 9:49 pm

Making an official high-level visit aimed at enhancing diplomatic relations and defence collaboration, the Japanese Minister of Defence, Nakatani Gen, arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday (May 3).

Accompanied by the Japanese Ambassador, Akio Isomata, and Vice Minister for International Affairs, Kano Koji, the Japanese Defence Minister visited the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, this morning (May 4).

He was accorded a formal guard of honour by the Sri Lanka Army at the Ministry and was received by the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

During the ensuing discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of deepening existing bilateral ties, with a special focus on strengthening defence cooperation between Japan and Sri Lanka. Key areas highlighted included collaboration in disaster management, the prevention of cross-border human trafficking, and combating illegal maritime operations by non-state actors.

Both nations reiterated their shared vision for a secure and stable Indian Ocean region, promoting peace and prosperity through joint efforts.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Jayasekara (Retd), head of the Sri Lankan delegation, expressed gratitude for Japan’s longstanding support in disaster risk management, coast guard operations, and training initiatives. He also especially appreciated Japan’s assistance in enhancing maritime surveillance, the meteorological sector, and coast guard capabilities in Sri Lanka.

Minister Nakatani expressed appreciation for Sri Lanka’s enduring partnership and reaffirmed Japan’s willingness to collaborate in intelligence sharing, specialized training on hazardous and noxious substances, cybersecurity, maritime law, and search and rescue operations.

The Japanese delegation also included the Special Advisor to the Ministry of Defence, Lt. Gen. Bansho Koichiro (Retd), Vice Chief of Staff of the Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Matsunaga Koji, as well as several Directors General and embassy officials, including the Defence Attaché.

Also present at the occasion were Defence Secretary AVM Thuyacontha (Retd), senior officials of the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence, the Chief of National Intelligence, Commanders of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, the Directors General of the Disaster Management Centre and Sri Lanka Coast Guard, and the Director General for East Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism.

Subsequently, the Japanese Defence Minister, together with his delegation, visited the Kanatte Cemetery in Borella and laid floral tributes to commemorate Japanese nationals who died in Sri Lanka during the Second World War.