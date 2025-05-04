Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Bai Dinh Pagoda in Vietnam

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the Bai Dinh Pagoda in Vietnam this afternoon (May 4), one of the largest Buddhist temple complexes in Southeast Asia, where he paid homage and received blessings.

The President received a warm and heartfelt welcome from the Vietnamese people, who had gathered near the entrance of the temple, waving the national flags of both Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

A large crowd lined the pathway within the temple grounds to catch a glimpse of the Sri Lankan President, expressing their respect and goodwill by waving the two nations’ flags.

Upon reaching the main Buddha shrine, President Dissanayake paid his respects. The resident monks then chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the President.

Subsequently, the President paid homage at the Sri Maha Bodhi sapling on the temple grounds a sacred branch from the Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka which was gifted to the Bai Dinh Pagoda and planted there in 2023.

The outer wall constructed around the sacred Bodhi tree, built under the technical guidance of Sri Lanka’s Central Cultural Fund, was also officially declared open by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on this occasion.

Later, the President planted a sapling of the sacred Sal tree within the temple premises and observed the commemorative plaque marking the event.

As a gesture of reverence, President Dissanayake presented a memento to the Chief Incumbent of the temple.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with other members of the Sri Lankan delegation, was also present for the occasion.

Earlier in the day, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake currently on a state visit to Vietnam met with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Tô Lâm, at the Party’s Central Committee Headquarters in Hanoi.

The discussion focused on strengthening the longstanding diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, which mark 55 years of bilateral ties.

Minister Vijitha Herath also participated in the meeting.