Three arrested over series of three-wheeler robberies and heroin possession

Posted by Editor on July 22, 2025 - 8:35 am

Three individuals, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with a series of three-wheeler robberies and heroin possession following a raid carried out on July 21, 2025, in the Polgasowita area under the Kahathuduwa Police Division.

Based on received information, officers from the Mount Lavinia Division Crimes Investigation Unit raided the location and arrested two male suspects in possession of 6.700 grams and 5.300 grams of heroin.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had been pretending to hire three-wheelers and, during the rides, threw chili powder into the drivers’ faces before stealing the vehicles.

It was also uncovered that the wife of one of the suspects had actively participated in the robberies and was taken into custody.

The arrested male suspects, aged 24 and 27, are residents of Kalawana and Kahathuduwa, while the female suspect, aged 29, is from Kahathuduwa.

Authorities believe the trio was involved in several similar robberies in the Kahathuduwa, Boralesgamuwa, and Moragahahena police divisions. So far, four stolen three-wheelers have been recovered.

The Mount Lavinia Division Crimes Investigation Unit is continuing further investigations into the case.