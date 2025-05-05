Four students remanded over Sabaragamuwa University student’s suicide

Four students arrested yesterday (May 4) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the suicide of a student from the Department of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University have been remanded in custody until May 16, 2025.

The arrests were made as part of a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the university’s Faculty of Technology.

Dilshan was found dead on April 29, 2025, having taken his own life by hanging from a tree behind his home.

His death is believed to have followed a ragging incident that allegedly took place on the university premises.

The four suspects were produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court today (May 5), after which the remand order was issued.

According to police, the arrested students are residents of Maharagama, Embilipitiya, Wariyapola, and Habaraduwa.

