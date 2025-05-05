Sri Lanka, Vietnam Presidents meet to boost bilateral ties

Posted by Editor on May 5, 2025 - 4:01 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on a state visit to Vietnam, was warmly received today (May 5) by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

President Dissanayake arrived at the Vietnamese Presidential Palace this morning, where he was welcomed with military honors, including a tri-forces guard of honor, and participated in the inspection of the ceremonial parade.

During the welcome ceremony, following the playing of the national anthems of Sri Lanka and Vietnam, the delegations of both countries were formally introduced.

Subsequently, bilateral talks between Sri Lanka and Vietnam commenced. The discussions included a review of progress in bilateral relations and future cooperation, culminating in the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

This visit is expected to enhance political trust and further promote practical and effective cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1970, Vietnam and Sri Lanka have maintained strong and continuous ties.

Annual bilateral trade between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, primarily consisting of exports, has reached approximately USD 200 million. Both sides aim to increase this figure to USD 1 billion in the coming years.

As Vietnam and Sri Lanka mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, both nations are prepared to deepen ties through mutual trust and shared development goals.

President Dissanayake’s visit underscores Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to its traditional friendship with Vietnam. It also reflects a shared determination to expand cooperation in traditional sectors while opening new avenues in digital transformation, the digital economy, energy transition, artificial intelligence, and connectivity.