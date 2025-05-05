Four more students arrested in connection with Sabaragamuwa University student’s suicide

Posted by Editor on May 5, 2025 - 8:52 pm

Four additional students were arrested today (May 5) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the ongoing police investigation into the suicide of a student from the Department of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University.

The arrested individuals are third-year students from the university’s Faculty of Technology.

They are scheduled to be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (May 6).

Meanwhile, four students arrested yesterday (May 4) over the same incident were remanded until May 16, 2025, after being presented before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court earlier today (May 5).

The arrests are part of a CID probe into the death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the Faculty of Technology.

Dilshan was found dead on April 29, 2025, having taken his own life by hanging himself from a tree behind his home.

His death is believed to be linked to a ragging incident that allegedly occurred on university premises.

Following instructions from Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya, the investigation into the alleged ragging incident involving Charith Dilshan was handed over to the CID on May 3, 2025.