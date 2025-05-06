Sri Lanka’s 2025 Local Government Elections begin after seven-year gap

Posted by Editor on May 6, 2025 - 8:01 am

The 2025 Local Government Elections in Sri Lanka officially began at 7:00 AM today (May 6), marking the end of a seven-year break in local polls.

Elections are being held for 339 out of the 341 local government bodies across the country. More than 17 million Sri Lankans are eligible to cast their votes to choose representatives for these local councils.

Voting will continue from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 13,759 polling centers set up across Sri Lanka.

The elections are seen as a crucial step in restoring grassroots-level democratic governance after years of delay.