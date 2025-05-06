Sri Lanka’s 2025 Local Government Elections begin after seven-year gap
Posted by Editor on May 6, 2025 - 8:01 am
The 2025 Local Government Elections in Sri Lanka officially began at 7:00 AM today (May 6), marking the end of a seven-year break in local polls.
Elections are being held for 339 out of the 341 local government bodies across the country. More than 17 million Sri Lankans are eligible to cast their votes to choose representatives for these local councils.
Voting will continue from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 13,759 polling centers set up across Sri Lanka.
The elections are seen as a crucial step in restoring grassroots-level democratic governance after years of delay.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s 2025 Local Government Elections begin after seven-year gap May 6, 2025
- Four more students arrested in connection with Sabaragamuwa University student’s suicide May 5, 2025
- Sri Lanka, Vietnam Presidents meet to boost bilateral ties May 5, 2025
- Four students remanded over Sabaragamuwa University student’s suicide May 5, 2025
- Sri Lanka Customs to publicize names of offenders to curb fraud and tax evasion May 5, 2025